Grady Stone
Grady Norris Stone, age 88, died Nov. 22, 2020. He was born July 14, 1932, to Albert and Ethel Stone of Bald Knob.
He graduated from Bald Knob High School in 1952. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served for 51 months. Afterward, he enrolled in Spartan School of Aeronautics. He was in the aviation business for 35 years. He was the owner and operator of Grady Stone Aviation and operated Grady Stone Bus Charter. He was proud of the fact that he always got his passengers to their destinations. He was a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; eight sisters; and his first wife, Edythe Tackett Stone, who he was married to for 31 years.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judith of the home; a son, Scott Stone (Carol) of Benton; a daughter, LaDonna Wilkinson (Ed) of Greenwood; two stepchildren, Stephanie Jardine (Gary) of Rudy and Kirk Harris (Tina) of Marion; a sister, Laverne Carver of Bryant; nine grandchildren, Candy Daughtery (Jeff), Ryan Stone (Deanna), Daniel Wilkinson (Hailey), Ashley, Jessica and Amanda Barr, Kayla Tharp (Gordon) and Tiffany and Taylor Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Cassie Uselton and Zack and Blake Stone.
The family would like to thank Memory Lane Alzheimer's Special Care Unit for their care of Grady the past two and a half years.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Woodlawn Chapel with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Heights Baptist Church Building Fund or Bus Van Ministry, 7701 U.S. 271, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
