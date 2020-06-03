Granville Harper
Granville "Pody" Tatum Harper, beloved husband of Jill Thompson Harper, died May 18, 2020, of complications of Parkinson's disease at Cottage Hospital of Santa Barbara, Calif. He was an attorney and commercial real estate developer in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and especially enjoyed restoring historic homes in Santa Barbara.
He was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Fort Smith and was named after his maternal grandfather, Granville Whittington Tatum. He graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1960. That summer, he was granted a position as clerk for U.S. Rep. James W. Trimble and enjoyed learning the protocol and interesting details of Congress. He graduated from the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, then attained his law degree there in 1963. He married his wife, Jill Thompson, that same year and joined his father's law firm, Harper, Harper & Young in Fort Smith.
In 1996, Granville was invited to clerk for Federal Judge John E. Miller and had the opportunity that summer to receive a unique and valuable education in federal law and court procedures. He and Jill then moved to San Francisco, where Granville joined Silver, Rosen, Fisher & Stecker, a law firm specializing in motor carrier and SEC law. Granville and Jill developed many properties in San Francisco, specializing in the restoration of historic Victorian houses and apartments in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Granville was an accomplished golfer, a board member of First Tee and had seven hole-in-one awards. He was a member of Montecito Country Club, La Cumbre Country Club, Las Vegas Country Club and The Olympic Golf and Country Club of San Francisco.
His younger brother, Blake Harper, died June 22, 2014.
Granville is survived by his wife, Jill; an older brother, Thomas Harper Jr., an attorney in Fort Smith; and a sister, Katie, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
The family will have a brief family gathering at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith for interment of ashes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel in Santa Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of the donor's choice.
Granville "Pody" Tatum Harper, beloved husband of Jill Thompson Harper, died May 18, 2020, of complications of Parkinson's disease at Cottage Hospital of Santa Barbara, Calif. He was an attorney and commercial real estate developer in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and especially enjoyed restoring historic homes in Santa Barbara.
He was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Fort Smith and was named after his maternal grandfather, Granville Whittington Tatum. He graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1960. That summer, he was granted a position as clerk for U.S. Rep. James W. Trimble and enjoyed learning the protocol and interesting details of Congress. He graduated from the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, then attained his law degree there in 1963. He married his wife, Jill Thompson, that same year and joined his father's law firm, Harper, Harper & Young in Fort Smith.
In 1996, Granville was invited to clerk for Federal Judge John E. Miller and had the opportunity that summer to receive a unique and valuable education in federal law and court procedures. He and Jill then moved to San Francisco, where Granville joined Silver, Rosen, Fisher & Stecker, a law firm specializing in motor carrier and SEC law. Granville and Jill developed many properties in San Francisco, specializing in the restoration of historic Victorian houses and apartments in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Granville was an accomplished golfer, a board member of First Tee and had seven hole-in-one awards. He was a member of Montecito Country Club, La Cumbre Country Club, Las Vegas Country Club and The Olympic Golf and Country Club of San Francisco.
His younger brother, Blake Harper, died June 22, 2014.
Granville is survived by his wife, Jill; an older brother, Thomas Harper Jr., an attorney in Fort Smith; and a sister, Katie, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
The family will have a brief family gathering at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith for interment of ashes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel in Santa Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.