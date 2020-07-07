Green Griffin

Green "Sonny" Griffin, 80, of Fort Smith passed away June 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospice. He was born Dec. 9, 1939, in Ozark to U.S. Army veteran Green Griffin and Vercie M. (West) Griffin.

He was raised in Fort Smith and attended Lincoln High School. Sonny lived with his mother before moving to Booneville Human Development Center. He moved to his own apartment with the support of Bost Inc. in 2004, where he spent the remainder of his life.

Sonny loved people and was loved by many. He enjoyed spending time in his community. He especially loved competing in the Special Olympics every year, where he won several gold medals. Another of his favorite activities was going with his caretaker Eric to ring the church bells. It brought a smile to his face, though he wasn't a fan of wearing the robe. Sonny was loved by his caretakers so much that they would take him to their homes for holidays and visits. His smile and laughter will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mildred Jean Robbinson (Griffin); a cousin, Robert "Bobby" Franklin; and three aunts, Velma Hamer, Blanche Bettis and Vera Fields.

Sonny is survived by his cousin and guardian, Danielle Franklin; and his Bost family, specifically his caretakers Eric Krigbaum, Terry Barnes and Trish Swearingen. Sonny is also survived by a host of cousins.

Graveside service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. He will be buried next to his mother. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



