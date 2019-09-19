|
Greg Cunningham
Greg Allen Cunningham, 59, of Mena died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Hatfield.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Owens Chapel Cemetery in Acorn under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma; a son, Allen Bayless of Hulbert, Okla.; four sisters, Nita Davis of Hot Springs, Gail Cunningham of Hawaii, Shirley Cogburn of Bethel, Okla., and Kay Johnson of Smithville, Okla.; three brothers, Larry Cunningham of Spring, Texas, Bill Cunningham of Smithville and Roger Cunningham of Cod, Ohio; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 20, 2019