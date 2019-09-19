Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Cunningham


1960 - 2019
Send Flowers
Greg Cunningham Obituary
Greg Cunningham
Greg Allen Cunningham, 59, of Mena died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Hatfield.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Owens Chapel Cemetery in Acorn under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma; a son, Allen Bayless of Hulbert, Okla.; four sisters, Nita Davis of Hot Springs, Gail Cunningham of Hawaii, Shirley Cogburn of Bethel, Okla., and Kay Johnson of Smithville, Okla.; three brothers, Larry Cunningham of Spring, Texas, Bill Cunningham of Smithville and Roger Cunningham of Cod, Ohio; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.