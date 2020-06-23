Gregorio Mendez Sr.
Gregorio Oviedo Mendez Sr., 51, of Howe died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Poteau.
Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Catholic Mission of Sacred Heart in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Enrika and Alexia Mednez; two sons, Gregorio and Ricardo Mendez; his mother, Enriqueta Oviedo; a sister, Mareina Mendez; and three brothers, Boni, Saturnino and Florencio Mendez.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
