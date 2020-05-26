|
Gregory Devero
Gregory Andrew Devero, 58, of Branchburg, N.J., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Oklahoma City, Greg grew up in Fort Smith. He resided in Branchburg for the last 24 years.
Greg completed his bachelor's degree at the University of Notre Dame and his J.D. at the University of Arkansas. He practiced law for 30 years, the last 10 years at Devero Taus in Warren, N.J.
Greg was an outgoing person who embraced new opportunities and adventure. He had an enthusiasm for travel, music, skiing, rowing and Notre Dame football. He adored being with his daughters whether they were riding every roller coaster in the amusement park, going to Broadway musicals or simply spending time at home playing video games and enjoying his famous waffles. He loved trips and reunions with his family and friends from all stages of his life. He had countless blessings which brought him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his dear mother, Catherine Sue Devero.
Surviving is Greg's loving wife of 26 years, Megan; two cherished daughters, Chloe and Caroline; his father, Lawrence; two brothers, Phil Devero and wife Natalie of Dallas and Ed Devero and wife Susan of Fort Smith. He will also be deeply missed by his extended family including his beloved nieces and nephews, as well as his friends and faithful Lab, Starsha.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the online at .
Private funeral services are under the direction of Branchburg Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020