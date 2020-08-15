Gregory Larson Jr.

Gregory "Greg" Hugh Larson Jr., age 51, of Lavaca passed away Aug, 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 17, 1968.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Hugh Larson Sr.; and his mother-in-law, Barbara Born.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly; three children, Cory Larson of Fort Smith, Emily Albertson of Lavaca and Hailey Larson of Russellville; his mother and stepfather, Bonnie June and Rudy Moredock of Lavaca; his father-in-law, Tommy Born of Lavaca; two sisters, Angel McPeak and husband Carl of Morrilton and April Moredock of Lavaca; two stepsisters, Mary Elkins and Virginia Black; two sisters-in-law, Diana Born Hicks and husband Sherman of Fort Smith and Tabitha Mills and husband Adam of Alma; his maternal grandmother, Lois June Zabrdac-McDaniels of Fort Smith; as well as several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial service will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at Lavaca City Park. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Flowers may be sent to Mrs. Larson's home.



