1/1
Gregory Larson Jr.
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Larson Jr.
Gregory "Greg" Hugh Larson Jr., age 51, of Lavaca passed away Aug, 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 17, 1968.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Hugh Larson Sr.; and his mother-in-law, Barbara Born.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly; three children, Cory Larson of Fort Smith, Emily Albertson of Lavaca and Hailey Larson of Russellville; his mother and stepfather, Bonnie June and Rudy Moredock of Lavaca; his father-in-law, Tommy Born of Lavaca; two sisters, Angel McPeak and husband Carl of Morrilton and April Moredock of Lavaca; two stepsisters, Mary Elkins and Virginia Black; two sisters-in-law, Diana Born Hicks and husband Sherman of Fort Smith and Tabitha Mills and husband Adam of Alma; his maternal grandmother, Lois June Zabrdac-McDaniels of Fort Smith; as well as several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at Lavaca City Park. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Flowers may be sent to Mrs. Larson's home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lavaca City Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved