|
|
Gregory Simpson
Gregory N. Simpson, 49, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. He was born May 24, 1970, in Fort Smith. He worked for Main Amusement in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Simpson.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melissa and Bruce Carter of Alma; a sister, Sarah Stephens and husband Shawn of Springdale; two aunts, Beverly Meadows and Cindy Barnett; two nieces, Ashley Smreker and Emerie Stephens; a nephew, Blake Smreker and wife Miriam; a great-niece, Catherine Smreker; a great-nephew, Matthew Smreker; and numerous cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter and rescue.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 17, 2019