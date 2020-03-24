|
Gretchen Thomas
Gretchen McClennahan Thomas, 57, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born July 1, 1962, in Fayetteville to Ernestine Strang Cuthbert and John L. Horne. She was a retired architect and human resource manager, but her true devotion was to her family. Gretchen was a passionate and intelligent woman who believed in making the best out of life. She loved going out with her daughters, eating, enjoying good spirits and great music, but above all, she loved caring for her husband, children, and especially her grandson, Greyson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Thomas; her father, John L. Horne; and her stepfather, Thomas Cuthbert Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Ernestine Cuthbert of Greenwood; two daughters, Nichole McClennahan Bazar (Caleb) of Greenwood and Audrey Elaine Thomas of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Kristy Woodruff of Bentonville; two stepsons, Jeremey Thomas of San Antonio and Casey Thomas of Rogers; a stepbrother, Thomas Cuthbert III of San Antonio; a stepsister, Nancy Cuthbert of Dallas; seven grandchildren; and other family.
A memorial celebration will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2020