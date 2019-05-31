|
Gudelia Valladares
Gudelia Valladares, 86, of Fort Smith entered into rest May 30, 2019. She was born April 2, 1933, in Pueblo, Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo Valladares; sisters, Guadalupe Rogas, Luz Rogas and Rufina Rogas; brothers, Delfino Rogas, Agustin Rogas and Domingo Rogas; and one son, Jose Luis Valladares.
She is survived by sons, Ricardo and Miguel Valladares of Pueblo and Francisco, Pedro and Jose R. Valladares, all of Fort Smith; daughter, Rosa Valladares of Fort Smith; brother, Jose Rogas of Puebla, Mexico; grandchildren, Erick, Ricardo, Erika, Jupita, Bolen, Yesica, Nohemy, Israel, Diego and Miriam Valladares and Eduardo, Edgar and Xotchilt Rogas; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with Interment to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Francisco, Jose R. and Pedro Valladares and Edgar and Luis Rogas.
Visitation will be 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019