Gwen DeArmon

Gwen DeArmon, 86, of Gore died Oct. 10, 2020.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Gum Springs Cemetery in Gore, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by a daughter, DeAnna Risley; two sons, Joseph and Stephen DeArmon; a brother, Larry Stamper; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



