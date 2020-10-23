Gwen Gann
Gwen Gann, 97, of Mountainburg passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born Dec. 18, 1922, in Salem to William and Bertha Thompson. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenear Gann; a daughter, Ruth Ann Kinnick; and seven siblings.
She is survived by two sons, Norman Gann and wife Lou Anna of Mountainburg and Kenneth Gann and wife Ronda of Heber Springs; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
.