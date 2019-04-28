|
|
Gwen Highley
Donna Gwen Highley, 69, of Pocola went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. Gwen was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Fort Smith to the late Harmon and Edith Pugh Amos. Mrs. Highley was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church and was retired from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Gwen is survived by her son, Chris Highley; daughter, Chanci Miller and husband Jeremy; her grandchildren, Dakota Highley and fiancé Tori Peterson, Kyle and Hannah Highley, Trevor and Tanner Miller and Alex Kasper; one great-grandchild, Sageleigh Peterson; a sister, Shelia Amos; her brother, Rick Amos and his wife Linda; as well as her sister-in-law, Margaret Jamison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Highley; parents, Harmon and Edith Amos; and nephew, Sean Amos.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. The family will greet friends from 5-7p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home. Service is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her son, Chris Highley; grandsons, Dakota and Kyle Highley; and nephews, Shane, Craig and Lance Amos.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, Sean Aaron Amos Memorial Scholarship Fund, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Faith Baptist Church, 14511 Old Jenny Lind Loop, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019