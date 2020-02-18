Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
First Christian Church
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwen Long Obituary
Gwen Long
Gwen was born in Antlers, Okla., to Hugh Patrick Vaughan and Lillie Myrtle Ketchum. She spent her early years in northern Texas and various parts of Oklahoma, graduating valedictorian in Vici, Okla. She married Wendel Beck, had a son and was later widowed. She worked at Douglas Aircraft as Rosie the Riveter, working on the C-47s and B-17s. Gwen married George W. Long in 1948 in Oklahoma City and they had two daughters.
Gwen's gift was service and her passion was sewing. She volunteered for over 35 years with 5,000 hours at Sparks Memorial Hospital and five years at St. Edward Hospital. She spent over 10 years making 6,000-plus turbans for the Reynolds Cancer Support House and over 3,200 tote bags for the Hamilton House and she volunteered for 18 years at the Community Services Clearinghouse. Besides sewing, her hobbies were gardening, camping and RV'ing. She was a lifelong and active member of Disciples of Christ Church.
Gwen had three children, Kenneth "B.J." Leon Beck (deceased), Carolyn Carter (Cris) of Bentonville and Kathleen Covington (Rob) of Fort Smith. She is survived by six grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at First Christian Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Hamilton House, 2713 S. 74th St., Suite 103, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Community Services Clearinghouse, 4420 Wheeler Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or First Christian Church, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -