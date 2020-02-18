|
Gwen Long
Gwen was born in Antlers, Okla., to Hugh Patrick Vaughan and Lillie Myrtle Ketchum. She spent her early years in northern Texas and various parts of Oklahoma, graduating valedictorian in Vici, Okla. She married Wendel Beck, had a son and was later widowed. She worked at Douglas Aircraft as Rosie the Riveter, working on the C-47s and B-17s. Gwen married George W. Long in 1948 in Oklahoma City and they had two daughters.
Gwen's gift was service and her passion was sewing. She volunteered for over 35 years with 5,000 hours at Sparks Memorial Hospital and five years at St. Edward Hospital. She spent over 10 years making 6,000-plus turbans for the Reynolds Cancer Support House and over 3,200 tote bags for the Hamilton House and she volunteered for 18 years at the Community Services Clearinghouse. Besides sewing, her hobbies were gardening, camping and RV'ing. She was a lifelong and active member of Disciples of Christ Church.
Gwen had three children, Kenneth "B.J." Leon Beck (deceased), Carolyn Carter (Cris) of Bentonville and Kathleen Covington (Rob) of Fort Smith. She is survived by six grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at First Christian Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Hamilton House, 2713 S. 74th St., Suite 103, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Community Services Clearinghouse, 4420 Wheeler Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or First Christian Church, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020