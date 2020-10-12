Gwendolyn Brotherton

Gwendolyn May Brotherton went to be with the Lord she loved on Oct. 10, 2020. She was born May 12, 1930, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Frank and Beatrice Moninger.

She was a secretary at First Baptist Church and worked for the State of Arkansas. She loved her music, but most of all she loved her heavenly Father and wanted to share him with all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Martin Moninger; a sister, Mary Haydon; and a great-grandson, Robert Dale Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Brotherton; a daughter, Shari Schoeppey; a brother, Jim Moninger (Betty June); two grandaughters, Michelle Gunter and Angela Gragg; four great-grandchildren, Zach, Jake and Sierra Gragg and Kelsea Solesky; two stepdaughters, Teresa Roark and Belinda McKnight; and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store