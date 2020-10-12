1/1
Gwendolyn Brotherton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Brotherton
Gwendolyn May Brotherton went to be with the Lord she loved on Oct. 10, 2020. She was born May 12, 1930, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Frank and Beatrice Moninger.
She was a secretary at First Baptist Church and worked for the State of Arkansas. She loved her music, but most of all she loved her heavenly Father and wanted to share him with all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Martin Moninger; a sister, Mary Haydon; and a great-grandson, Robert Dale Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Brotherton; a daughter, Shari Schoeppey; a brother, Jim Moninger (Betty June); two grandaughters, Michelle Gunter and Angela Gragg; four great-grandchildren, Zach, Jake and Sierra Gragg and Kelsea Solesky; two stepdaughters, Teresa Roark and Belinda McKnight; and her nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved