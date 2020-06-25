Gwendolyn Davis
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Davis
Gwendolyn "Kay" Davis, 70, of Fort Smith was born May 8, 1950, to Kennith Junior Reynolds and Betty Brown Reynolds. She was a true child of the '60s with a free spirit and kind heart. Kay loved her music and dancing with her sisters to many of her favorite tunes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kennith Wayne Reynolds Sr. and Billy Karl Reynolds Sr.; a sister, Karen Tomlinson; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Kay is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Donita and Danny Hattabaugh of Fort Smith; and a brother, Dennis A. Reynolds of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved