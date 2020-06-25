Gwendolyn Davis
Gwendolyn "Kay" Davis, 70, of Fort Smith was born May 8, 1950, to Kennith Junior Reynolds and Betty Brown Reynolds. She was a true child of the '60s with a free spirit and kind heart. Kay loved her music and dancing with her sisters to many of her favorite tunes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kennith Wayne Reynolds Sr. and Billy Karl Reynolds Sr.; a sister, Karen Tomlinson; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Kay is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Donita and Danny Hattabaugh of Fort Smith; and a brother, Dennis A. Reynolds of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.