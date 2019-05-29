|
Gwendolyn Kremers
Gwendolyn Kremers, 62, of Van Buren passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 14, 1956, in Fort Smith to Bob and Mettie Bullington. She was a bookkeeper for Arts BBQ and World of Wireless. She was the manager of the family-owned restaurant, Ribeye Steakhouse, for many years. Above all, she was a full-time loving wife and mother. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mettie (Douglas) Bullington; her sister, Teresa Harrington King; and her brother, Bobby Bullington Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Kremers; her son, Jeremy Woody of Fort Smith; her sister, Norma Sparks of Fort Smith; and her granddaughter, Abbigayle Woody of Fort Smith.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church wth burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday with rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be John Morris, Jason Morris, Jeff Franklin, Bobby Harrington, John Harrington and Dustin Harrington.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019