Gwyndolyn Lord
Gwyndolyn Sue (Cauthron) Lord, 79, of Heavener died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
She is survived by four daughters, Debra Brown, Sue and Lorie Lord and Angela Smith; two adopted daughters, Kim Moore and Norma Lusk; two brothers, Charles and Jack Cauthron; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019