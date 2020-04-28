Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
Hak Yon Karsch


1949 - 2020
Hak Yon Karsch Obituary
Hak Yon Karsch
Hak Yon "Chin" Karsch, 71, of Fort Smith passed away April 25, 2020. She was born March 1, 1949, in Pusan, Korea. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed reading the Bible and spending time with her granddaughters.
Hak Yon was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Karsch.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and T.J. Trevino of Barling; and two granddaughters, Lisette and Amra Trevino.
Private graveside service will be held for Hak Yon. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be Thursday, April 30.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020
