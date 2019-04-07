|
Hal May
Hal Knight May, 77, of Mountain Home, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life Friday, April 5, 2019, in Gassville. He was born Aug. 28, 1941, in Booneville to the late Arch and Alma (Knight) May.
He was a retired special education teacher for Hackett and Magazine Public Schools and a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Booneville. His interest in thoroughbred horses lead him to own and race many horses during his life and author a book titled "Elements of Sped." He enjoyed watching old movies and listening to classical music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, before mentioned, and a brother, Arthur May.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glendale Baptist Church, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Lani Hasslewander (Brad) and Kelly Wall (Dean), all of Mountain Home; three granddaughters, Brooke, Taylor and Reagan Hasslewander; several cousins; other relatives; and many friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Irl Green, Joe Henry Earp, Burleigh Grimes, Thomas Epperson, Jimmy Wilson, LeRoy Hurst and the men's Sunday school class at Parkview Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glendale Cemetery Fund c/o Joy Parks, 693 AR-60, Booneville, AR, 72927.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 8, 2019