Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Hal May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hal May

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hal May Obituary
Hal May
Hal Knight May, 77, of Mountain Home, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life Friday, April 5, 2019, in Gassville. He was born Aug. 28, 1941, in Booneville to the late Arch and Alma (Knight) May.
He was a retired special education teacher for Hackett and Magazine Public Schools and a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Booneville. His interest in thoroughbred horses lead him to own and race many horses during his life and author a book titled "Elements of Sped." He enjoyed watching old movies and listening to classical music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, before mentioned, and a brother, Arthur May.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glendale Baptist Church, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Lani Hasslewander (Brad) and Kelly Wall (Dean), all of Mountain Home; three granddaughters, Brooke, Taylor and Reagan Hasslewander; several cousins; other relatives; and many friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Irl Green, Joe Henry Earp, Burleigh Grimes, Thomas Epperson, Jimmy Wilson, LeRoy Hurst and the men's Sunday school class at Parkview Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glendale Cemetery Fund c/o Joy Parks, 693 AR-60, Booneville, AR, 72927.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now