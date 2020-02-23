|
Haley Lowder
Haley Danielle Lowder, 21, of Roland died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gans Assembly of God Church with burial at Cottonwood Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a son, Sawyer Smith; her mother and stepfather, Annie and Darrell Bailey; her father, Johnny Lowder; two sisters, Christina Jennings and Shyanne Bailey; two brothers, Shane and Caleb Bailey; and her grandparents, Shirley and Richard Qualls.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2020