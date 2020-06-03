Hannah Rippy
Hannah Paige Rippy, 25, of Springdale, formerly of Eufaula, Okla., passed away May 31, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla. Hannah was born Nov. 19, 1994, in Muskogee, Okla., to Shane and Shanna (Layman) Rippy. She graduated from Eufaula High School in 2013. Hannah received her bachelor's degree in dental hygiene from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2018. She worked at Pinnacle Hills Dental Group in Rogers. Hannah was a member of Stidham Baptist Church. She loved to play golf and was a state champion in 2013. Hannah loved the beach and her furbaby, Ace. She enjoyed shopping and decorating. Her favorite date night place to go with Matt was Dave and Busters and her favorite place to eat was Chick Fil-A.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Clonnie Layman; and her paternal grandmother, Diane Casey.
Survivors include her father, Shane Rippy of Eufaula; her mother, Shanna Rippy of Seminole, Okla.; her fiancé, Matt Schenk of Fort Smith; a brother, Dalton Rippy of Eufaula; her maternal grandmother, Frieda Layman of Eufaula; her paternal grandfather, Chunkey Rippy of Eufaula; her paternal grandfather, Jerry Casey of Eufaula; an aunt, Caina Grider and husband Tim; cousins, Treyton and Taber Grider; an aunt, Sheila Rippy; an uncle, Jason Rippy and wife Lori; and cousins, Jacob and Caleigh Rippy.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Eufaula High School Auditorium with the Revs. Gene Cook, Chuck Tankersley Dave Howell officiating. Burial will be at Rumsey Cemetery, under the direction of Hunn Black and Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory in Eufaula.
Online condolences may be made at www.hbmfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.