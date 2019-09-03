|
|
|
Hardy Erwin
Hardy T. Erwin, 72, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Muskogee, Okla.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise; three daughters, Lisa Powers of Brenham, Texas, Marcie Alexander of Stigler, Okla., and Melanie Edgmon of Sallisaw; a son, Tom Erwin of Longtown, Okla.; a sister, Ruth Roberts of Texas; four brothers, Roy, Troy, Roland and Roger Erwin, all of Texas; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1- 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019