1/
Harlan Hope
1963 - 2020
Harlan Hope
Harlan Keith Hope, age 56, passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 28, 1963, in Fort Smith to James Carol and Thelma Jean Hope.
He is survived by two sons, Justin Keith and Austin Wayne Hope; four grandchildren, William Bentley Hope, Rachel Daniel Hope and Valerie and Jay Hope; a brother, Roy Hope; two sisters, Connie Hope and Shelia Real; a stepbrother, Gary Hope; and Harlan Keith Hope, who attended church with him at Riverfront Church.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
