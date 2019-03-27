|
Harlis Cook
Harlis Cook, 88, of Muldrow passed away March 25, 2019. He was born July 29, 1930, in Cowlington, Okla., to James Edgar Cook and Sarah Jane Snow Cook. He worked for Riverside Furniture before his retirement. Harlis loved to play the guitar as well as fishing and camping.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Shirley Ann Free; two sisters, Thelma Jackson and Ruby Beagle; and a brother, Otha Cook.
Harlis is survived by his companion of over 30 years, Mary Ann York; a son, Gene Cook and longtime girlfriend Mary Spencer; one grandson, Roy Cook and wife Katie; one granddaughter, Judy Armbruster and husband Kevin; four great-grandchildren; Royal and Brecken Cook, Zachary and Jordan Armbruster; along with lots of relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019