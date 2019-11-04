|
Harold Armer
Harold Dean Armer, 82, of Muldrow passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Short to the late Climon and Opal Armer. He was a retired machine operator, a cattle rancher and a member of Lee Creek Assembly of God.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerlean Armer; a son, Stevie Armer; a sister, Louise Edwards; two brothers, Leonard and William Armer; and a son-in-law, Doug Martin.
He is survived by three daughters, Yvonne Ulmer and husband Garry of Muldrow, Amy Armer of Roland and Karla Martin of Muldrow; a son, Rick Armer and wife Rebekah of Muldrow; six sisters, Melvena Thurman of Rock Island, Lula Bates of Mena, Oleta Armer of Roland, Lessie Rogers of Alma, Tressie Long of Sallisaw and Lola Matthews of Van Buren; two brothers, L.G. Armer of Short and James Armer of Muldrow; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Liberty Assembly of God in Muldrow with interment to follow at Seabolt Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Steven Wilson, Caleb Ruckman, Cody Douglas, Spencer Dewitt, Isaiah Ulmer, Aaron Ruckman, Jeremey Ruckman and Zach Strong.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019