Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
Harold Arter


1935 - 2019
Harold Arter Obituary
Harold Arter
Harold Dean Arter Sr., 84, of Shady Point passed from this life Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 29, 1935, at Tahona, Okla., to Everett and Sally (Griffin) Arter.
Mr. Arter graduated from Panama High School in 1953. In 1954, he married his sweetheart, Geneve Louise Hobbs. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a specialist with the 552 Guided Missile Battalion in Europe. Harold worked for Johnson Controls in Poteau for 16 years as a painter, steel fabricator, draftsman, construction engineer and plant foreman. He then attended Poteau Junior College, where he obtained his associate degree before going on to Southeastern Oklahoma State College, where he graduated with a degree in science and education. He began teaching science at Panama High School at the age of 40. He also taught at McCurtain for a brief time and Keota for seven years. Mr. Arter had such a passion for education and the well-being of his students that he went on to obtain his master's degree in education administration from Northeastern State University and returned to Panama as the high school principal, where he stayed until his retirement.
Harold is survived and will be missed by his wife, Geneve of the home; a son, Harold Dean Arter Jr. and wife Bonita of Shady Point; a daughter, Regina Ann Nichols and husband Greg of Poteau; three grandsons, Brent Nichols of Poteau, Wesley Dean Arter and Spencer Lee Arter of Shady Point; a sister, Ferna Lee Nunley of Nubbin Ridge, Okla.; a halfsister, Ruby Potter of Cameron; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.R. Arter; and two halfbrothers, Eddie and Elbert Arter.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Mike Bunch, Matt Stimack and Bryan Fouts officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jerald Fox, Jerry Pierce, Curtis Howze, Kent Bledsoe, Willard Stacy and Bill Lowrimore.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019
