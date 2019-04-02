|
|
|
Harold Bagley
Harold E. Bagley, 81, of Muldrow died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Alma.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a daughter, Melanie Bagley of Sallisaw; two sons, Eric and Joshua Bagley, both of Muldrow; seven sisters, Naoma Ogdon, Edith Lee and Wilma Faulkner, all of Muldrow, Jeanice and Lorretta Rhoads and Annetta Bearce, all of Alma, and Helen Fouts of Spiro; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
