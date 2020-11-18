Harold Brewer
Harold Dean Brewer, 77, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born March 4, 1943, in Fayetteville to Clark and Helen Stewart Brewer. He was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Brewer; six children, Jesse Shibley, Bill Shibley and wife Kim, Mary Peugh and husband Bud, James Gray and wife Shaunda, Brenda Frederiksen and husband Jerry and Frank Noland and wife Angie; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and two aunts, Peggy Nickell and Thelma Glisson.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at McCord Cemetery with Ray Niblock officiating, under the direction of Beard's Chapel. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
There is no scheduled visitation.
