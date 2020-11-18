1/
Harold Brewer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Brewer
Harold Dean Brewer, 77, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born March 4, 1943, in Fayetteville to Clark and Helen Stewart Brewer. He was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Brewer; six children, Jesse Shibley, Bill Shibley and wife Kim, Mary Peugh and husband Bud, James Gray and wife Shaunda, Brenda Frederiksen and husband Jerry and Frank Noland and wife Angie; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and two aunts, Peggy Nickell and Thelma Glisson.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at McCord Cemetery with Ray Niblock officiating, under the direction of Beard's Chapel. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
There is no scheduled visitation.
Condolences may by made at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beard's Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
855 S Happy Hollow Rd
Fayetteville, AR 72701
(479) 521-8551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beard's Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved