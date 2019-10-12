|
|
Harold Canada Jr.
Harold "Bubba" Canada Jr., 33, of Waldron passed on from this life Oct. 7, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1985, in Waldron to Harold Canada Sr. and Gaylene (Lovett) Justice. Bubba loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, running dogs and working with his cows. He loved his family and spending time with them all. He loved taking his little nephews on hunting trips.
Bubba is survived by his mother, Gaylene Justice and husband Larry of Waldron; his fiancée, Dawn Boyd of Waldron; a live-in child, Heaven Beeles of Waldron; two sisters, Joy Silvey and Tracy Hale of Waldron; two brothers, Michael Canada and wife Kimberly and Robert Canada of Branson, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Canada Sr.; his grandparents, Ike and Lorene Lovett and George and Nita Canada; and a live-in child, Taylor Boman.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Waldron Pentecostal Church with the Revs. Konnor McKay and Rickey Hunt officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pilot Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Robert Canada, Jaylin Brumbelow, Dustin Ammons, Luke Aynes, Mike Bates and Heaven Beeles.
Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Stinson, Brylee Canada, Shane Justice, Lance Justice, Michael Canada and Jesse Phillips.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019