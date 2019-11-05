Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Midway Assembly of God Church
1937 - 2019
Harold Davison Obituary
Harold Davison
Harold Dean Davison, 82, of Midway passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Paris. He was born Aug. 13, 1937, in Ellsworth township to his parents, Arve and Mae (Horn) Davison. He was a retired truck driver, hauling propane gas for many years. He always enjoyed hunting. He was a member of Midway Assembly of God Church for many years and served as a volunteer fire fighter for the Midway Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arve and Mae (Horn) Davison; a sister, Crystal Owens; and a brother, Darrell Davison.
He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Dorothy (Daniel) Davison; a daughter, Cheryl Goldsworthy and husband Joe of Midway; a son, Corbie Davison and wife Lisa of Dardanelle; and five grandchildren, Jake Davison and companion Megan Little, Taylor Goldsworthy, Brittany Higgins and husband Jacob, Brooke Davison and Drew Davison.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Midway Assembly of God Church with burial to follow at Horn Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019
