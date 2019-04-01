|
Harold Duncan
Harold "Redman" Wilson Duncan, 85, of Poteau passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Poteau. Harold was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Wister to Emmitt Earl and Sarah Jane (Wilson) Duncan. Harold was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bedford and Hoyt Bruce; sisters, Modean Duncan Smith and Betty Jo Duncan; grandson, Dustin Duncan; and daughter-in-law, Ruth Duncan.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Janis (Davison); sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Mary Duncan of Cameron, Harold Jr. and Cheryl Duncan and Marty and Tammy Duncan, all of Poteau; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Bill Gibbs of Alma and Brenda and Bill Pierce of Poteau; grandchildren and spouses, Danielle and Joe Allen of Alma, Brandi Jo Barton of Cameron, LeeAnn Shepherd, Kory Simpson of Poteau, Lacy (Duncan) and Sam Hall of Howe, Katie (Pierce) and Zachary Stubbs of McAlester, Okla., Dylan and Kaycee Duncan of Poteau, Tricia and Ronny McCoy of Stigler, Angie and James Loudermilk of Calhoun, Okla., Jaime Brown of Poteau and Chuck Brown and Sandra Brewer of Eufaula, Okla.; great-grandchildren, C.J. Givens, Cameron Givens, Maggie Barton, Chloe Allen, Joe Barton, Travis Barton, Kodie Allen, Lauren Duncan, Kamden Shepherd, Lexei Duncan, Dylan Brown, Troy Brown, Arica Loudermilk, Emily Loudermilk, Justin Brown, Caitlin Brown, Shelton Crumble, Breynton Brown, Joseph Brown and Trevor Brown; and great-great-grandchildren, Braylie Brown and Lela Mae Brown.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau with LeRoy Billy officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Chris Fenton, Stan Daniels, Scotty White, James Sprayberry, Kurt Klutts and Gary Klutts.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Willis, H. Ray Eaton, Podie Meeks, Stan Anglen and Tom White.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019