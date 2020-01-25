|
|
Harold Hayes
Harold Eugene Hayes, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Fort Smith to Frank and Mildred (Edge) Hayes. He was a graduate of Heavener High School. He joined the Marine Corps in 1953 and was a veteran of the Korean War. Harold was the senior vice president of Simmons Bank in Russellville and a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Harold loved to golf and square dance, as well as travel in his motor home. Playing dominoes and cards became a weekly activity, enjoying the company of good friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean Hayes; a daughter, Kimberly Meeks and husband Bobby of Parker, Colo.; a son, Keith Hayes and wife Brenda of Alma; a sister, Modena Duncan of Heavener; five grandchildren, Celena, Noah and Brianna Meeks of Parker, Jonathan Hayes and wife Hannah of Fayetteville and Katy Delmedico and husband Tyler of Tahlequah, Okla.; and two great-grandchildren, Esme and Pax Hayes.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bobby and Noah Meeks, Jonathan Hayes, Tyler Delmedico, Barry McCormick and David Damron.
Memorials may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020