Harold Holden

Harold Glenn Holden, 58, of Fort Smith died Nov. 27, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Juda; two stepdaughters, Staci Oliver and Christian Morse; two stepsons, Preston Morse and Jonathan Heister; and 13 grandchildren.



