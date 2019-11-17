|
Harold Johnson Jr.
Harold Ray Johnson Jr., 58, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born Jan. 9, 1961, in Van Buren. He worked at Baldor/ABB in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Latuisha Johnson of the home; two daughters, Cynthia Brown and her husband Eric of Van Buren and Cheryl Runnion of Virginia; two sons, Shane Wilmot of Van Buren and Ryne Johnson of McAlester, Okla.; his parents, Harold and Margie Johnson of Van Buren; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 18, 2019