Harold Kinnard
Harold Kinnard, 72, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Northside Church of God in Christ with burial Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; two daughters, Nicole Kinnard-Boykin and Phylicia Kinnard; a son, David Kinnard; a brother, Ersie Kinnard; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020