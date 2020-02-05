Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northside Church of God in Christ
4420 Kelly Highway
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Northside Church of God in Christ
4420 Kelly Highway
Fort Smith,, AR
View Map
Committal
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Smith National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Kinnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Kinnard


1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Harold Kinnard Obituary
Harold Kinnard
Harold Kinnard, 72, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Northside Church of God in Christ with burial Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; two daughters, Nicole Kinnard-Boykin and Phylicia Kinnard; a son, David Kinnard; a brother, Ersie Kinnard; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -