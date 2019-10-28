|
|
Harold Masterson
Harold "Cotton" Masterson, of Spiro, was born May 9, 1940, in Spiro to Monroe and Iva (Stiles) Masterson. He passed away Oct. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 79.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Iva Masterson; three brothers, James Masterson, Raymond Masterson and Herman Masterson; and two sisters, Cora Treat and Carolyn Gray.
He is survived by two sons, Harold Masterson Jr, and wife Loree of Paris, Texas, and James Masterson of Yukon, Okla.; a daughter, Linda Masterson of Huntington; four grandchildren, D.J. Kolb, Amanda Byrd, Heather Masterson and Jamie Masterson; six great-grandchildren, Jonathon Seaton, Mariah Byrd, Jaycee Byrd, Abby Kolb, Jase Kolb and Colton Gaylord; two brothers, Charles Masterson and Hershel Masterson; four sisters, Mary Paul, Barbara Lou Smith, Robbie Boone and Helen Eacret; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Harold cherished his family.
The family will hold private services at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019