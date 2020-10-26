1/
Harold McDonald Jr.
Harold Richard McDonald Jr., 57, of Gore died Oct. 23, 2020, in Gore.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Gore with burial at White Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; six daughters, Tiffany Hennessy, Megan Vargas and Rebecca, Joy, Rachael and Sarah McDonald; his mother and stepfather, Doris and Bill Rosson; his father and stepmother, Mac and Anita McDonald; a sister, Jeana Fuller; a brother, Mike Rosson; a stepsister, Suszie Hall; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
