Harold Morris

Harold Everett Morris, 90, of Pocola passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Pocola. He was born Nov. 28, 1929, in Spiro to Homer and Ollie Rmeda (McKinney) Morris. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Navy. Harold loved to fish and hunt. He was known as " the crappie whisperer." He was a Free Will Baptist minister and attended Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church. After 27 years, he retired from Rheem Manufacturing as a maintenance supervisor. He was a man who had unconditional love for people.

Harold preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty.

Survivors include seven children, William "Bill" Morris of Pocola, Roger Morris of Fort Smith, Harold Morris Jr. of Rio Linda, Calif., Sherry Morris of Tulsa, Laurie Lee of Sallisaw, Gaylene Morris of Fort Smith and Ginger Morris of LaPine, Ore.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20 at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.

Pallbearers will be William Morris Jr., Nicholas Mabry, Alan Lee, Austin Tidwell, Kyle Morris and Alan Goforth.

Honorary pallbearer is Paul Edwards.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks will be required.



