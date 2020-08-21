Harold Sells
Harold Edgar Sells, age 92, died peacefully on July 29, 2020, at his home in Las Vegas. Harold, lovingly called "Popi" by his grandchildren, was born July 15, 1928, on a farm near Ozark.
In 1944, he graduated as valedictorian of his high school. His first job after graduating was at Kinney Shoes in Fort Smith, where he met his wife, Louise Harris. They were married Feb. 1, 1947, in Van Buren and had their daughter, Pamela Anne Sells, in 1948. With a family to feed, Harold started climbing the ranks at Kinney. In 1954, he was selected to open the first store in Van Nuys, Calif., and after continued success, was asked to join the corporate office in New York City in 1961, shortly before Woolworth purchased Kinney. By 1966, Harold was promoted to vice president of real estate and construction and helped to create various specialty stores, including Foot Locker. He took over as senior vice president of international operations in 1982 and just a year later was appointed president and COO of all Woolworth operations. He was named chairman and CEO of Woolworth Corp. in 1986 and for the next decade the company had the highest increase in its stock price of all Dow Jones companies.
Harold is survived by his wife, Pauline; a daughter, Pamela Draper (Larry); a sister, Virginia Smith (Kennith); a niece, Janet Kay Powell (Joseph); three grandchildren, Darren Braun (Yvette), Heather Braun (Chris Horne) and Erik Sekol (Jessa); three great-grandchildren, Lauren Gonzales, Marisa Braun and Madeline Horne; and two stepchildren, Lauri and Brian Collins (Danielle).
Arrangements were under the direction of Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas.
In lieu of flowers, please made donations in Harold's name to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org
