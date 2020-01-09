Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Sumpter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Sumpter

Send Flowers
Harold Sumpter Obituary
Harold Sumpter
Harold Allen Sumpter, 90, of Gore died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gore with burial at Stevenson Cemetery in Gore under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Frances; four daughters, Deborah Sumpter of Oklahoma City, Danna Sumpter and Shelly Keathley, both of Gore, and Glenna Lowder of Fort Smith; a son, Steve Sumpter of Gore; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren: and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -