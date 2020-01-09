|
Harold Sumpter
Harold Allen Sumpter, 90, of Gore died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gore with burial at Stevenson Cemetery in Gore under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Frances; four daughters, Deborah Sumpter of Oklahoma City, Danna Sumpter and Shelly Keathley, both of Gore, and Glenna Lowder of Fort Smith; a son, Steve Sumpter of Gore; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren: and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 11, 2020