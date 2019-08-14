|
Harold Taylor
Harold "Hank" Taylor, 84, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home. He retired from Macsteel and was a member of the Steelworkers Union and Friendly Pentecostal Church of God. He loved books and history.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine of the home; four daughters, Roxanne Abbott and Ina Robinson, both of Coal Hill, LaVonda Woosley of Fort Smith and Nina Benham of Van Buren; four sons, Wesley Taylor of Memphis, Tenn., Michael Taylor of Dardanelle, John Taylor of Arkansas and Samuel Smith of Gravette; a brother, John Taylor of Memphis; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 15, 2019