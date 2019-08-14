Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Harold Underwood
Harold Underwood Obituary
Harold Underwood
Harold "Joe" Dean Underwood, 71, of Heavener died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.
He is survived by three daughters, Geraldine Page and Donna McDaniel, both of Heavener, and Nellie Reed of Howe; two sons, David and Jimmy Tolleson, both of Heavener; two sisters, Geraldine Stanley and Kathy Hollan; two brothers, Bobby and Ceciel Underwood; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 15, 2019
