Harper Pollock
Harper Pollock, infant daughter of David and Shana Pollock, passed away Thursday, Oct, 1, 2020, in Van Buren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three brothers, Owen and Milo Akin, both of Verona, Mo., and Willie Pollock of Van Buren; her maternal great-grandmother, Yvonne DeCleene of Tichigan, Wis.; her paternal grandfather, Fred Pollock of Lavaca; and her paternal great-grandparents, Sylvia and Bobby Barker of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
