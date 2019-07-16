|
Harriet Hunter
Harriet Dinsmore Hunter, 91, of Pocola passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Pocola. Harriet was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Franklin, N.H., to Milton Dean and Eleanor (Kelly) Stone.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Bockman and Wilbur Hunter; sisters, Betty and Jean; and brother, George Stone.
Survivors include her son, James M. Bockman and Denyse of Franklin, Tenn.; daughter, Elizabeth Holmes and David of Pocola; granddaughters, Emily Hunter of Pocola, Kaylee Hunter of Springdale, Nicole Peden of Anchorage, Alaska, Christie Holmes and July Loury, both of Fort Smith and Sherry Lindenau of Pocola; stepdaughters, Janice, Vianna and Geneva Marie; numerous great-grandchildren; and other loved ones.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019