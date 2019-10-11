Home

Harrison Shelly Sr.

Harrison Shelly Sr. Obituary
Harrison Shelly Sr.
Harrison Shelly Sr., 86, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Grandview Assembly of God Church in Natural Dam with burial at Hall Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three sons, Harrison Shelly Jr. and Gary and Michael Shelly; two sisters, Beverly Pyle and Sharron Goss; a brother, Jerry Shelly; several grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 12, 2019
