Harry Lewis
Harry L. Lewis died Oct. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 100. He was a longtime lumberman, lately associated with Dyke Bros. and Fort Smith Lumber Co. He was a member of the Fort Smith Exchange Club and Friday Morning Breakfast Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Richardson Lewis.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally Lewis of Nashville, Tenn.; and his son, Bert (Sue) Lewis of Fort Smith. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Maggie (Brian) Rice and Zachary (Anna) Lewis; and six great-grandchildren, Embry, Harrison, Avery and Landry Rice and Bear and Wolfgang Lewis.
No services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Harry Lewis' residence.
Contributions in Harry's name may be made to Community Rescue Mission, 310 N. F St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019